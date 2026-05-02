Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for May 2, 2026

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Gold prices (gold rates) in Dubai saw a notable uptick on Saturday, May 2, as the "City of Gold" reacted to shifting global economic indicators and renewed investor interest. Following a period of relative consolidation, retail rates for 24-karat gold rose to AED 561 per gram, up from yesterday's close of AED 555.50. The rise reflects broader market sentiment as investors weigh the impact of regional logistics disruptions and fluctuating currency strengths.

Scroll below to see the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate (gold prices) of today, April 20, in AED, USD and INR. Gold Rate Today, May 2, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Daily Gold Price Movement and Local Demand

The local bullion market opened with a bullish tone this morning. The popular 22-karat gold, predominantly used for jewellery, is currently priced at AED 519.50 per gram, marking a gain of AED 5 per gram over the previous session. Market analysts in the UAE suggest that the price hike is partly a result of increased safe-haven buying. While active military hostilities in the Gulf have reportedly "terminated," the logistical backlog at the Strait of Hormuz continues to create a risk premium that supports higher precious metal valuations.

Dubai Gold Rate As of May 2, 2026

The following table provides the current retail rates for various purities in Dubai. These prices are indicative and do not include additional costs such as the 5 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) or jeweller making charges.

Purity Price per Gram (AED / USD / INR) Price per 10 Grams (AED / USD / INR) Price per Tola (AED / USD / INR) 24K AED 561 / USD 152.73 / INR 14,476 AED 5,610 / USD 1,527 / INR 1,44,761 AED 6,543 / USD 1,781 / INR 1,68,837 22K AED 519.50 / USD 141.43 / INR 13,405 AED 5,195 / USD 1,414 / INR 1,34,052 AED 6,059 / USD 1,650 / INR 1,56,346 21K AED 495.75 / USD 134.97 / INR 12,792 AED 4,958 / USD 1,350 / INR 1,27,922 AED 5,783 / USD 1,574 / INR 1,49,194 18K AED 427.00 / USD 116.25 / INR 11,018 AED 4,270 / USD 1,163 / INR 1,10,184 AED 4,980 / USD 1,356 / INR 1,28,506

Note: Exchange rates used for calculation: 1 AED = 0.272 USD | 1 AED = 25.80 INR (Approximate).

Market Context and Outlook

Dubai remains one of the most competitive markets for gold globally due to its tax-free retail environment (outside of the standard VAT) and high purity standards. Recent remarks from US leadership regarding maritime congestion in the Gulf have kept the energy and commodity markets on edge. While President Trump predicted that oil prices would eventually "drop like a rock," the immediate uncertainty has provided a floor for gold. In India, the high cost of imports and a weaker Rupee (trading near INR 95 per USD) mean that Dubai remains a preferred destination for NRI buyers looking to leverage the price difference. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for May 1, 2026.

For those looking to purchase jewellery or investment bars today, it is recommended to check the live "Dubai Gold Rate" displays found across the Deira Gold Souk and major malls. While the base rate is fixed city-wide, making charges remain negotiable at most retail outlets.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 09:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).