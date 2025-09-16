Commuters wade their way through waterlogged roads in the flood-affected area in Punjab (File Photo/ANI)

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 16 (ANI): To oversee the ongoing relief measures launched under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Tuesday visited Tarapur and Kiratpur Sahib villages of his constituency under 'Operation Rahat' and reviewed the relief measures.

An official release mentioned that the minister also inspected the damage caused to residential houses due to rainwater flowing down from the Shivalik foothills into the seasonal rivulets.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Airport Opening: As Navi Mumbai International Airport Gets Ready for Operations, Know How To Reach by Roads and Other Modes of Transport.

The Minister also took stock of the embankment work at the historic Gurdwara Baba Gurditta Ji. Mr. Bains contributed Rs 50,000 towards the diesel expenses of tractors and other vehicles engaged in the voluntary relief service under Operation Rahat, the statement mentioned.

Under the Punjab Government's intensive cleanliness drive, fogging and spraying operations aimed at preventing outbreak of diseases due to the floods, Cabinet Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak also conducted a massive cleanliness drive in 10 flood-affected villages, namely Skol, Dhinda/Bhupalpur, Kotli Jawahar, Palah, Ghola, Kot Bhattian, Balotar, Sarota, Danwal and Khojki Chak.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 17 September 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

According to an official release, the campaign covered removal of stagnant water, spraying, fogging and awareness drives to motivate residents to maintain hygiene.

Kataruchak informed that each flood-hit village will be provided Rs . 1 lakh as the first instalment by the Punjab Government for cleanliness measures, the release added.

The release also highlighted that during his visit to Radhalke, Ram Singh Wala and Muthianwala villages of Patti constituency, Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar launched a cleanliness campaign, reiterating that the drive will continue until all flood-affected areas are completely cleaned.

Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian informed that as per the latest assessment till September 16, the number of villages affected has marginally increased from 2472 to 2483, with the population affected rising from 389176 to 389258.

The Cabinet Minister said that a positive development has been witnessed in relief measures as the number of active relief camps has significantly reduced from 66 to 41, with the inmates also coming down from 3449 to 1945, reflecting improvement in the ground situation, the statement further said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)