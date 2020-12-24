Manesar (Haryana) [India], December 24 (ANI): Haryana government on Wednesday approved the constitution of a new municipal corporation in Manesar with the addition of 29 villages in its jurisdiction.

The state has ten municipal corporations in the state.

"There were 10 municipal corporations in Haryana till date. Today we have approved the constitution of a new municipal body in Manesar with the addition of 29 villages in its jurisdiction," Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said after a meeting of the cabinet. (ANI)

