New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday visited the residence of fallen hero Sanjay Singh in the village of Kawartan, Kaithal and paid tributes to the brave soldier. The Chief Minister met with the late soldier's family members and expressed his condolences, as per an official statement.

He assured the family that the government stands firmly with them and will provide every possible assistance as per the rules. "We are proud of our brave soldiers," he said.

Notably, Havildar Sanjay Singh, who was serving in the 10 Sikh Regiment of the Indian Army, passed away recently after his health suddenly deteriorated while on duty. At the time, he was posted in Leh-Ladakh.

Earlier today, Saini listened to the public grievances at Jan Pratinidhi Sammelan and Jan Samvad programme in Kaithal.

He stated that Nagar Parishad, Block Samiti, and Zila Parishad members have a direct relation with people, and citizens have a lot of expectations from them, so public representatives should solve their problems on a priority basis. They should also take full care of the quality of development works going on in their area.

The Chief Minister was listening to the problems of the people at a Jan Pratinidhi Sammelan and Jan Samvad programme in Kaithal on Saturday.

He said that the main objective of organising this programme is to give impetus to whatever development work is going on or is to be done in their area by directly communicating with the public. He said that ever since he became the Chief Minister, he has provided funds for development works for the Gram Panchayat as well as the Zila Parishad so that development works can be accelerated. Recently, an amount of about Rs 700 crore has also been made available for the local body. (ANI)

