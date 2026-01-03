Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 3 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday strongly defended the Congress-led government and the party's event in Ballari, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of jealousy and of attempting to disturb law and order, as the state intensified its probe into the recent violent clash that claimed the life of a Congress worker.

Speaking to the media, Shivakumar said the Congress had organised a "beautiful programme" in Ballari for the installation of a Maharishi Valmiki statue, attended by several Valmiki community leaders. "Congress held a beautiful program giving the Valmiki statue in Ballari, with the presence of a lot of Valmiki leaders. What is wrong with having posters around the city?" he asked.

He alleged that the BJP was deliberately trying to create unrest. "They are affecting law and order because they are jealous. They are trying to bring the old days back, and the state government will not allow that," Shivakumar said, asserting that the Congress government would maintain peace and not tolerate violence.

The Deputy Chief Minister's remarks come a day after he constituted a six-member committee to visit Ballari and assess the ground situation following the suspension of Ballari Superintendent of Police Pavan Nejjur. The suspension followed a violent clash between supporters of Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy and BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy on Thursday, during which Congress worker Rajashekhar was killed.

The committee is chaired by former MP HM Revanna and includes former MLA Jayaprakash Hegde, MLA T Raghu Murthy, MP Kumar Nayak, MLC Jakkappanavar and MLC Basanagowda Badarali. Shivakumar urged patience, saying the facts would emerge after the inquiry. Responding to Karnataka Leader of Opposition R Ashoka's claim that the violence was a "pre-planned conspiracy", he had earlier said, "We have suspended the SP. Let the inquiry come out. This was not preplanned."

The violence erupted during preparations for the unveiling of the Maharishi Valmiki statue at SP Circle in Ballari. (ANI)

