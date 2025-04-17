New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that while drafting legislation, it is essential to consider not only the language of the law but also the emotions, needs, and aspirations of society.

A well-crafted legislative draft should not only address existing issues but also guide society toward progress. Therefore, clarity, equality, and active citizen participation must be given special importance in the legislative process.

The Haryana Government has consistently worked to ensure that policy and law-making processes are inclusive and robust. Through e-Governance, the state has introduced greater transparency in governance and made significant strides in sectors such as education, healthcare, and women's empowerment.

"We are now steadily moving toward making the legislative process more modern, inclusive, and accessible," he said, according to a release.

Saini made these remarks while addressing the participants of the 36th International Training Programme in Legislative Drafting, being organized at the Haryana Vidhan Sabha from April 16 to April 21, 2025.

The training programme is being held in collaboration with the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) of the Lok Sabha Secretariat. A total of 28 participants from 13 countries are taking part in this initiative. Speaker of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Harvinder Kalyan was also present on the occasion.

Legislative drafting is not merely a technical exercise, it is a visionary process

Saini said that India, as the world's largest democracy, takes great pride in its legislative system, which has consistently set benchmarks in social justice, inclusivity, and transparency. Legislative drafting is not merely a technical exercise, it is a visionary process that embodies the spirit of social transformation, upholds constitutional values, and reflects the aspirations of the people. He said that the motto of our Legislative Drafting and Research Institute is 'Prarupan Gyaanam Abhyase Shobhate', that is, continuous practice and knowledge is necessary for correct drafting. Today's training program is also based on this concept.

Haryana made significant strides towards establishing a digital legislature

He said that the Haryana Vidhan Sabha has consistently taken the lead in advancing this vision. We have implemented various technological and structural reforms aimed at fostering a more transparent and accountable legislative system. He added that significant strides have been made towards establishing a digital legislature in Haryana. These initiatives have not only enhanced the efficiency of our legislators but have also made access to legislative information more convenient and accessible for the general public.

Training programme marks a significant step towards fostering mutual understanding

Referring to the International Training Programme in Legislative Drafting, the Chief Minister said that this training programme is not merely a formal exercise; it represents a significant step towards fostering mutual understanding, facilitating the exchange of knowledge, and promoting legislative transparency among nations. This platform serves as a valuable medium for sharing experiences, gaining insights into each other's legislative frameworks, and collectively working towards strengthening our democratic institutions. Today, as participants from various countries have come together, it stands as a testament to global cooperation and partnership. Such events further strengthen India's timeless philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" - the world is one family, asserted the Chief Minister.

Saini said that the objective of this training programme is also to acquaint the participants with the intricacies, procedures, constitutional framework, and practical examples of legislative drafting. He expressed confidence that the knowledge and experiences shared in this programme will contribute to strengthening the legislative processes in their respective countries.

The Chief Minister remarked that the visit of the participants was not merely a formal engagement, but the beginning of a lasting friendship. On behalf of the people of Haryana, he assured them that the doors of the state would always remain open to them. "When you return to your countries, may you carry with you cherished memories of India and Haryana's rich culture, warm hospitality, enduring friendships, and meaningful experiences," he added.

The Chief Minister and Vidhan Sabha Speaker also honoured the participants of the training program by presenting them with mementos. (ANI)

