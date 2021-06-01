Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 1 (ANI): The Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar has taken his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

The CM had received his first dose of the vaccine on April 30, after which he urged people to encourage others to do the same.

"Let us contribute towards building a safe nation and making India corona-free. Today I have taken first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. I appeal to the people of the state, to take the vaccine and encourage others around you to do the same," Kattar tweeted in Hindi after taking first dose.

The state has administered a total of 58,87,571 Covid-19 vaccines, wherein 48,91,726 people have received their first dose, whereas 9,95,845 got their second jab of the vaccine. (ANI)

