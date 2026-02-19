Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], February 19 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini held a comprehensive review meeting with Chief Minister's Good Governance Associates (CMGGAs) at his residence, Sant Kabir Kutir, in Chandigarh.

He reviewed district-wise progress on cleanliness, waste management, sanitation systems, grievance redressal and administrative efficiency, as CMGGAs flagged on-ground concerns ranging from weak waste segregation and drain-cleaning gaps to sewerage blockages, manpower shortages and public awareness deficits, a release said.

Project Director, Chief Minister's Good Governance Associates Programme, Dr. Yash Pal, was also present on the occasion.

Municipal Commissioners, who joined the meeting via video conferencing, were issued clear, time-bound directions to put in place robust waste management systems, ensure regular cleaning of drains and sewer lines, promptly clear sewerage blockages and expedite completion of all pending sanitation works.

In a move to fix accountability, the Chief Minister said Municipal Commissioners will act as nodal officers for sewerage-related complaints in their districts and must coordinate closely with the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department to ensure swift resolution, while strictly adhering to timelines for complaints received through public platforms and grievance portals.

He also held one-to-one interactions with commissioners from districts performing below average on cleanliness and sanitation parameters, directing corrective measures on priority and stressing that visible improvement on the ground must translate into measurable outcomes and better performance under sanitation benchmarks.

Reiterating the need for sharper administrative efficiency, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure adequate staffing at the district level, rationalise deployment to remove operational bottlenecks, and dispose of files promptly through streamlined processes.

To strengthen public participation, the Chief Minister called for intensified Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activities and asked CMGGAs to identify garbage hotspots and undertake focused cleanliness drives, supported by prominent Swachhta slogans and awareness messages at such locations.

In a significant step aimed at tackling substance abuse, he directed that a 10-bed 'Nasha Mukti' (de-addiction) ward be established in every district hospital, asking CMGGAs to monitor progress, identify implementation hurdles and submit factual, evidence-based reports.

The Chief Minister emphasised that CMGGAs must work in close coordination with Deputy Commissioners (DCs), particularly in education, health and sanitation, to ensure effective policy implementation and improved service delivery.

The CMGGA programme is implemented by the Government of Haryana in collaboration with Global Village Foundation (GVF). GVF is supporting the initiative through its "Framework to Fieldwork" approach that connects policy planning with grassroots implementation. (ANI)

