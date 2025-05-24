Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Chief Ministers of various states and other officials at NITI Aayog meet (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini on Saturday participated in the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, reiterating his commitment to build a 'developed state, developed city, developed municipality and developed village' for fulfilling the goal of 'Viksit Bharat.'

The 10th Governing Council meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The meet brought together the Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of States and Union Territories, Union Ministers, the Vice Chairman, Members, and the CEO of NITI Aayog to deliberate on the roadmap for achieving 'Viksit Rajya, Viksit Bharat 2047' - a developed India by 2047.

Posting about the meet on X, CM Saini said that the state government is constantly formulating plans to implement policies for bringing a change in the life of every family.

"Under the guidance of Prime Minister, we all have to work together towards building a 'developed state, developed city, developed municipality and developed village' to fulfil the goal of #ViksitBharat. We are constantly formulating and implementing policies to bring about a change in the life of every family member," CM Saini's X post read.

Earlier today, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma said that he "received the invaluable guidance" of the PM Modi.

"Today I participated in the 10th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog on the topic of Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@ 2047', chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and received the invaluable guidance of the Prime Minister," CM Sharma wrote on X.

The Governing Council meet rovides a platform for the Centre and States/Union Territories to deliberate on the nation's development challenges and build consensus on how States can be the building blocks for making India a developed country.

According to an official statement, the idea of Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat calls for States to craft bold, long-term, and inclusive vision documents aligned with national priorities yet grounded in local realities.

These visions must include time-bound targets, and states must leverage their unique geographic and demographic advantages while focusing on human development, economic growth, sustainability, technology, and governance reforms.

The focus can be on data-driven processes and outcome-based transformation, supported by Project Monitoring Units, ICT-enabled Infrastructure and Monitoring and Evaluation Cells to ensure accountability and midcourse correction.

Most of the meeting's deliberations focused on "Promoting Entrepreneurship, Employment and Skilling--Leveraging the Demographic Dividend." The interactive format allowed for rich exchanges of ideas and collaborative problem-solving approaches. (ANI)

