Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has paid tribute to Swami Kalyandev Maharaj Ji on his 21st death anniversary at his Samadhi located in Shukdev Ashram, Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also unveiled a statue of Swami Kalyandev Ji Maharaj.

Addressing the gathering of devotees on Monday, CM Nayab Singh Saini said, "Today we have assembled on the sacred land of Maharishi Shukdev, situated on the holy banks of Maa Ganga. Bhagwat Peeth Shri Shukdev Ashram holds a special place in our hearts. This ashram is not only a spiritual center but also a symbol of education, service, and culture. The statue of Swami Ji will serve as a lasting inspiration, reminding future generations of his noble deeds, principles, and ideals." CM Saini said that Swami Omanand Ji Maharaj is carrying forward the rich tradition of this ashram and, by following the path shown by Maharishi Shukdev Ji, is engaged in selfless social service with a spirit of devotion. Under Swami Ji's guidance, the ashram has made remarkable contributions in the fields of education, healthcare, and rural development. He further said that it was on this very land, thousands of years ago, that Maharishi Shukdev Ji Maharaj guided King Parikshit towards salvation by narrating the sacred Bhagwat Katha. "Saint Kalyandev Maharaj dedicated his entire life to upholding and preserving the sanctity of this great pilgrimage site," CM Saini said. Although born into a humble family, Swami Kalyandev Ji Maharaj's thoughts and actions were extraordinary. He renounced worldly attachments at an early age and embraced a life of spiritual pursuit. This sacred land is the Tapobhoomi (land of penance) of a great saint, visionary educator, and social reformer.

The Chief Minister stated that Swami Kalyan Dev Ji dedicated his 129-year-long life to the pursuit of knowledge, education, and selfless social service, which he regarded as his true religion. This revered saint attained samadhi in the year 2004.

"Throughout his life, he established numerous schools, colleges, and Gurukuls to promote education. In addition to his contributions to education, Swami Ji actively opposed untouchability, caste discrimination, and other social evils, spreading a powerful message of love, equality, and brotherhood. In recognition of his exceptional and selfless service to society, the Government of India honoured Swami Kalyandev Ji Maharaj with the Padma Shri in 1982 and the Padma Bhushan in 2000," he said. The Haryana CM said that the Swami Kalyan Dev Seva Trust has been established within the ashram to carry forward the legacy of service and compassion. "Through various welfare initiatives, the trust extends support to the poor, the sick, and the underprivileged. It is actively engaged in the fields of education, healthcare, and social upliftment," Nayab Saini said.

CM Saini urged everyone to take a pledge to contribute towards building the India envisioned by Swami Ji.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also released an Odia book on Shukdev Tirtha. He also announced a grant of Rs 11 lakh for the construction of Haryana Bhawan at Shukdev Tirtha. On this occasion, Swami Omanand Ji Maharaj, in his address, praised the humble nature and compassionate approach of CM Saini.

He said, "The Chief Minister shares a long-standing association with Shukdev Ashram. Swami Ji reflected on India's rich saintly tradition, stating that saints have played a pivotal role not only in awakening spiritual consciousness but also in advancing education, healthcare, and social upliftment across the country."

He said that the life of CM Saini is a reflection of strong moral values and unwavering dedication to public service. Citing the inspiring lives of Lord Buddha and Swami Vivekananda Ji, Swami Omanand emphasised that their devotion to the service of humanity should serve as a guiding light for all of us. He urged everyone to draw inspiration from their ideals and incorporate their values into daily life. On this occasion, Haryana Cabinet Minister Dr Arvind Sharma, Chairman of Shukdev Ashram Trust and former Health Minister ML Ranga, Rajya Sabha MP Ramchandra Jangra, MLA Mithilesh, along with the officials of the trust of the ashram, leaders and devotees from different places of the country were also present. (ANI)

