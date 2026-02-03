Cupertino, February 3: Apple is reportedly broadening its horizons in the foldable smartphone market by developing a clamshell-style device following the anticipated debut of its first large-screen foldable. This second model, widely referred to as the iPhone Flip, is expected to launched as a compact alternative that mirrors the square-shaped design of popular competitors. By expanding its portfolio, the tech giant aims to provide a significant upgrade for users who prefer portability alongside high-end performance and premium build quality.

The upcoming foldable strategy signals a major shift in design for the company, moving away from traditional slab-style handsets to offer more versatile form factors. These new devices will likely integrate advanced features such as enhanced biometric security and next-generation connectivity to ensure a seamless transition for long-time users. While the initial focus remains on the larger book-style model, the development of a smaller flip variant highlights Apple's commitment to capturing a diverse range of consumer preferences in the evolving mobile landscape. iPhone Fold Rumours: Apple’s First Foldable Smartphone Tipped To Feature Class-Leading Battery Life and 7.8-Inch Crease-Free Display.

iPhone Fold Specifications and Features

The iPhone Fold is expected to be powered by Apple’s upcoming A20 Pro chipset, built on a 2nm manufacturing process for superior efficiency. The device will reportedly feature a 5.5-inch outer display and is designed to be more compact than its primary rivals. Key specifications include the integration of an in-house C2 modem for high-speed connectivity and a Touch ID sensor embedded in the power button for secure authentication. Apple iPhone Fold Price, Specifications and Features.

iPhone Fold Price in INR

Regarding the financial investment required for these new devices, the iPhone Fold is projected to be priced at USD 1,999, which is approximately INR 1,75,000. This positioning places the premium foldable on par with flagship competitors in the international market. While details on the iPhone Flip pricing remain scarce, it is expected to sit below the book-style model in the company's hierarchy, though experts caution that the clamshell version is still in the early stages of consideration.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (91 Mobiles ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

