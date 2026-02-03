OpenAI unveiled the Codex app on 2 February 2026, describing it as a powerful command centre for building with AI agents. Now available on macOS, with Windows support coming soon, the desktop application allows users to multitask with multiple agents in parallel, isolate changes using worktrees, create reusable “skills” from tools and conventions, and set up background automations for repetitive tasks. The launch includes temporarily expanded access through ChatGPT’s Free and Go tiers, as well as doubled rate limits for paid subscribers across Codex tools. While the app is intended to accelerate agent-based coding workflows, the announcement drew mixed reactions amid ongoing community frustration over recent model changes. What Is Moltbook? All About ‘AI-Only’ Social Network Captivating Silicon Valley As Elon Musk and Andrej Karpathy React to Moltbook Craze.

OpenAI Codex Launched With Multi-Agent Control

Introducing the Codex app—a powerful command center for building with agents. Now available on macOS.https://t.co/HW05s2C9Nr — OpenAI (@OpenAI) February 2, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (OpenAI X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

