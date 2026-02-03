Mumbai, February 3: The gold rate in India showed signs of cautious stabilisation on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, following a significant market correction in the previous session. Check the current gold rates in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bhopal, Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram.

Across major metropolitan areas, 24-carat gold is trading at approximately INR 71,350 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold, preferred for jewelry, is priced at roughly INR 65,410. While the global sell-off on February 2 brought relief to retail buyers, the market remains volatile as investors monitor international cues and the strengthening US Dollar. Why Gold and Silver Prices Are Falling?

Gold Rate Today, February 3, 2026:

City 24K Gold (10g) 22K Gold (10g) Delhi INR 1,53,310 INR 1,40,540 Mumbai INR 1,53,160 INR 1,40,390 Chennai INR 1,52,170 INR 1,39,490 Kolkata INR 1,53,160 INR 1,40,390 Bengaluru INR 1,53,160 INR 1,40,390 Hyderabad INR 1,53,160 INR 1,40,390 Pune INR 1,53,160 INR 1,40,390 Ahmedabad INR 1,53,310 INR 1,40,540 Jaipur INR 1,53,310 INR 1,40,540 Lucknow INR 1,53,310 INR 1,40,540 Noida / Ghaziabad INR 1,53,310 INR 1,40,540 Gurugram INR 1,53,310 INR 1,40,540 Jodhpur INR 1,53,310 INR 1,40,540 Srinagar INR 1,53,310 INR 1,40,540

Gold Rate Today: Market Sentiment and Regional Variations

Chennai continues to maintain a premium over other cities, primarily due to higher local demand and regional tax structures. In the National Capital Region (NCR), covering Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad, rates remained uniform, providing a slightly higher price point than the Western hubs of Mumbai and Pune.

Tier-2 cities like Jodhpur and Jaipur are mirroring the Delhi rates, driven by wedding season demand which traditionally supports local bullion prices despite global downward trends. Gold Rate Today, February 02, 2026: As Gold Prices Witness Significant Correction in India, Know the Difference Between 24K, 22K and 18K Yellow Metal.

Factors Influencing Today's Gold Price

The primary driver for the current price levels is the aftermath of the "February 2 crash," where gold dropped nearly 3% globally. Traders are currently in a "wait-and-watch" mode. A resilient US economy has strengthened the Greenback, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies and dampening international demand.

In the domestic market, the recent reduction in import duties continues to play a role in keeping Indian prices more competitive compared to the record highs seen in late 2025.

Jewelry associations suggest that while the current dip is attractive for retail consumers, the market may see further fluctuations this week. "The sudden drop has brought customers back to the stores, especially those with upcoming weddings," said a spokesperson for a leading bullion association. "However, the volatility in silver and the global currency market suggests that buyers should perhaps stagger their purchases."

