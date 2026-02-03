Freestyle motocross pioneer Colby Raha has officially etched his name into the record books once again, soaring over 90 feet into the air from a massive quarter pipe at Revel Surf Park in Arizona, the US. The feat, completed on January 31, as part of the "Record Breakers" event, saw Raha clear a staggering 275-foot gap over a wave pool at fifth-gear, full-throttle speeds before hitting the 30-foot-tall quarter pipe. The 11-time X Games medalist described the experience as "wild," noting the extreme precision required to transition from a long-distance jump directly into a vertical launch. Raha’s successful 90-foot air crushes his previous world record of 56 feet, 3 inches, setting a new benchmark for vertical height in the sport. ‘Batman’ Crashes City Hall, Blasts Santa Clara Council Over ICE Fears Ahead of Super Bowl (Watch Video).

Motocross Star Colby Raha Shatters World Record With 90-Foot Quarter Pipe Air

NEW: Motocross star Colby Raha sets world record by jumping over 90 feet in the air from a quarter pipe after jumping 275 feet over a wave pool. The jumps went down at the Mesa's Revel Surf Park in Arizona. "Mission accomplished. I gave it all I had yesterday off this Moto… pic.twitter.com/kstFRejJyF — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 2, 2026

