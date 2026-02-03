Puri, February 3: A shocking case of systematic abuse has emerged from a government-aided residential school for deaf and blind children in Odisha's Kalahandi district. Several minor students have come forward with allegations of sexual assault and physical harassment against a male warden and other hostel staff. The matter surfaced after students at the Red Cross School for the Deaf and Blind used sign language and written notes to communicate their trauma to visiting officials and teachers.

The allegations have prompted an immediate intervention by the district administration and child welfare authorities. According to preliminary reports, the abuse had been ongoing for a significant period, shielded by the victims' communication barriers. The victims, who suffer from multiple disabilities, reportedly managed to coordinate their accounts to ensure their grievances were understood by the school management, leading to a formal complaint. Odisha Shocker: Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted by Truck Driver in Malkangiri While Going to Friend’s House to Attend Birthday Celebrations.

Following the outcry, the District Social Security Officer (DSSO) and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) initiated an inquiry into the facility's operations. While local authorities have moved to secure the premises, the state government has demanded a comprehensive report from the school management regarding the conduct of the male warden.

Police have begun recording statements from the students with the assistance of specialised sign language interpreters. Unlike standard investigations, this process requires delicate handling to ensure the students, who are already traumatised, can accurately convey the details of the incidents without further distress. Bhubaneswar Rape Case: Congress Suspends NSUI Odisha Chief Udit Pradhan After He Was Arrested for Allegedly Drugging and Raping Engineering Student in Hotel.

The incident has raised serious questions regarding the safety of vulnerable children in residential care. Current state guidelines require stringent background checks for all staff and the presence of female attendants in hostels housing minor girls. Reports indicate that these protocols may have been bypassed or inadequately monitored at the Bhawanipatna facility.

Furthermore, the absence of functional CCTV cameras in common areas and the lack of a robust grievance redressal mechanism for specially-abled students are being scrutinised. Advocacy groups for the disabled have called for a statewide audit of all special schools to prevent such occurrences in the future.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

