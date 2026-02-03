Mumbai, February 3: Following a volatile start to the week, the silver rate in India witnessed a sharp decline on Tuesday, February 3, 2026. Tracking a major sell-off in international markets, the silver rate fell by approximately INR 50,000 per kilogram across major domestic hubs. Scroll below to check silver prices in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Kerala, and Vadodara.

Silver is currently trading at approximately INR 86,400 per kg, reflecting weakened industrial demand forecasts and a strengthening US Dollar. While gold rates often stay uniform across regions, silver prices can vary significantly between the northern and southern markets due to local demand and logistical costs. Why Gold and Silver Prices Are Falling?

Silver Rates Today, February 03, 2026 (Per Kilogram)

City Silver Price Today Delhi INR 2,99,900 Mumbai INR 2,99,900 Chennai INR 2,99,900 Hyderabad INR 2,99,900 Bengaluru INR 2,99,900 Ahmedabad INR 2,99,900 Kolkata INR 2,99,900 Pune INR 2,99,900 Kerala INR 2,99,900 Vadodara INR 2,99,900

Silver Rate Today: Factors Driving the Decline

The primary catalyst for today's price drop is the "February 2 crash" in the global bullion market. Silver, which serves as both a precious and an industrial metal, was hit harder than gold. A stronger US Dollar has made dollar-denominated silver more expensive for international buyers, leading to a reduction in volume.

Additionally, recent manufacturing data from major global economies has suggested a cooling in the electronics and solar energy sectors. Since these industries are primary consumers of silver, the reduced demand forecast has pressured prices downward. Silver Rate Today, February 02, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

Retailers in cities like Vadodara and Ahmedabad have noted an increase in inquiries from industrial buyers looking to hedge their costs during this dip. However, analysts suggest that silver may face further technical resistance. "The metal has broken through several key support levels," a market expert noted. "While this is a significant drop, buyers should remain cautious of further volatility in the coming days."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

