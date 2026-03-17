Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], March 17 (ANI): Haryana Congress President Rao Narendra Singh on Monday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging that the Rajya Sabha election process has exposed the ruling party's "anti-Dalit" stance.

Speaking to reporters, Singh congratulated party workers for supporting a candidate from a marginalised background while warning of strict action against any Congress legislators who may have "betrayed the party," pointing to alleged cross voting by certain members.

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Haryana Congress President Rao Narendra Singh, while talking to the reporters, said, "BJP's anti-poor, anti-Dalit ideology has been exposed... Congress sent a person hailing from a poor Dalit family to the country's biggest Panchayat, and I congratulate all the workers of the party..."

"Those who betrayed the party will be subjected to strict action," he added.

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Meanwhile, MLA Jassi Petwar, while speaking to ANI, said, "Our application was rejected by the Returning Officer and our vote was cancelled basis the false complaint filed by them (BJP)... BJP plays the politics of financial power and they will have to lose... The way they threatened our MLAs and this is why they will have to face the consequences... Congress will definitely win today..."

On the other hand, a Congress delegation of three members, including Syed Naseer Hussain, Varun Chowdhary, and Satyapal Brahmachari, met with the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar after the counting of votes was halted for two vacant Rajya Sabha seats in Chandigarh.

Speaking to reporters, Syed Naseer Hussain said that they approached the Chief Election Commissioner to lodge a complaint regarding alleged irregularities in the Haryana Rajya Sabha elections, calling for the footage of the polling be sent to them."

"Today, in Haryana, the Rajya Sabha election was taking place. We came to the Chief Election Commissioner to lodge our complaint regarding the alleged irregularities being carried out by the Election Commission in this election. Varun Chowdhary is a Member of Parliament from Ambala, Satyapal Brahmachari is a Member of Parliament from Sonipat, and I am from Karnataka. The three of us came to meet him in the evening. Abhishek Manu Singhvi and his entire legal team also tried to meet him," he said on Monday.

Meanwhile, voting for the Rajya Sabha elections was halted due to objections to two Congress votes. BJP's Gaurav Gautam and Kishan Bedi have objected to both votes. Congress has also objected to Minister Anil Vij's vote.

The counting was halted for over an hour. Gaurav Gautam is also the polling agent for the BJP, and Kishan Bedi is the election agent for the BJP.

On the Rajya Sabha elections, Haryana BJP President Mohan Lal Badoli said, "It seems some miracle will happen in this voting of Haryana. Our demand is that elections should be held fairly. We demand that if anyone has made a mistake in any way, their mistakes should also be investigated. We challenged two votes; they (Congress) challenged one vote in the same way..." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)