Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 6 (ANI): The Haryana government on Sunday extended the statewide COVID-induced lockdown till June 14, allowing a few relaxations in view of decreasing number of cases.

Malls will be allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm under the new set of guidelines. A maximum of 21 people will be permitted to gather in religious places at one time.

Also, corporate offices are permitted to open with 50 per cent attendence after adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation, and COVID-appropriate behavioural norms.

Gatherings in weddings, funerals or cremations, are allowed upto 21 persons. However, wedding can take place at places other than home and courts also. No movement of 'Barat' procession will be allowed.

For gatherings other than these, the maximum number allowed will be 50. For gatherings more than 50, a prior permission from the Deputy Commissioner shall be required.

Restaurants, bars, and club houses will be allowed to open with 50 per cent seating capacity from 10 am to 8 pm with adherence to social distancing and other safety norms. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)