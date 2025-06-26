New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): The Haryana government, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Thursday completed preparations for implementing the Lado Lakshmi Scheme, under which Rs 2100 would be deposited in poor women's accounts monthly.

According to a post on X from the Department of Information, Public Relations, Language and Culture (DIPR), "Chief Minister Nayab Saini said that the state government has made complete preparations to implement the Lado Lakshmi Scheme. Under this scheme, an amount of 2100-2100 rupees will be deposited into the accounts of women this year itself."

"A provision of 5000 crore rupees has also been made in the budget for this scheme. The significant aspect is that out of 217 resolutions, the government has fulfilled 28 resolutions in the last 5 months, and work is ongoing on 90 resolutions," the post further read.

Furthermore, the state government will also declare results for 7500 job positions for the youth.

"The Chief Minister said that soon the state government will declare the results for 7500 job positions for the youth, and in addition, a plan is being made to provide jobs to the youth by advertising vacant posts in all departments," it stated.

Earlier on June 23, the Haryana CM called upon Vice Chancellors of universities across the state to place special emphasis on skill development programmes to enhance the employability of the youth.

According to an official release, the Haryana Chief Minister emphasised that universities should collaborate closely with industries to bridge the gap between education and employment.

"Each university should run at least 10 per cent of its programs in collaboration with industrial partners. This initiative is expected to create employment opportunities for the state's youth while addressing the evolving needs of various industries," he said. (ANI)

