Kochi, June 26: An employee at a car showroom, Muthoot Motors, lost his life after being run over by a new Range Rover during an offloading process. The mishap occurred late Sunday night, June 22, near the showroom’s yard in Kerala's Chalikkavattom, Kochi. The luxury vehicle reportedly accelerated in reverse while being driven out of a trailer, fatally hitting the worker. Another employee sustained minor injuries in the accident.

According to The Hindu report, the deceased was identified as Roshan Antony Xavier, a 36-year-old resident of Mattancherry. He was standing on the trailer ramp alongside another employee, Anish, to assist in guiding the vehicle when the accident occurred at around 11:30 PM on June 22. The Range Rover, allegedly driven in reverse at high speed by a contract worker named Anshad, struck both individuals before crashing into electric posts and an iron fence.Kerala Shocker: Woman Accuses Man of Touching Her With Sexual Intension and Misbehaving on Moving Bus in Thrissur; Accused Arrested.

Though both victims were rushed to Ernakulam Medical College, Roshan was declared brought dead, while Anish sustained minor injuries and was later discharged. The incident unfolded on the service road along National Highway-66, adjacent to the showroom. Police said that the trailer carrying the vehicles could not enter the yard due to low-hanging power lines, forcing offloading to be done outside. Anshad, the accused, was reportedly tasked with unloading the vehicle and claimed to have experience with driving similar luxury cars. Kerala Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide After ‘Mob Trial’ for Talking to Male Friend in Kannur; 3 SDPI Workers Arrested.

However, investigators suspect gross negligence led to the vehicle being operated in an unsafe manner, resulting in the fatality. The Palarivattom police have registered a case against Anshad under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 125 (endangering life through rash or negligent act) and are investigating the case. CCTV footage from the area has been collected and reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation. Anshad was granted bail soon after his arrest.

