Chandigarh, Mar 1 (PTI) The Haryana government has contacted 700 out of 1,786 students from the state studying in Ukraine, while 90 students have been brought back from the war-hit country, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday.

“The students of Haryana stuck in Ukraine will be brought back safely. For this, the Ministry of External Affairs and the government of Haryana are making dedicated efforts,” he said.

Also Read | WhatsApp Bans Over 1.8 Million Bad Accounts in India in January 2022.

The chief minister said the state government has so far contacted 700 students through e-mail, WhatsApp and other media.

As many as 90 students have returned safely to the state, a release quoted him as saying in Karnal.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Father of Naveen Shekarappa, Who Died in Shelling in Ukraine.

Khattar said in view of the crisis in Ukraine, the state government had already set up a control room.

A help desk has been set up at Delhi airport to help the students. Along with this, some students of Haryana have also reached Mumbai by plane from Ukraine and to help them, a control room is also being set up there, he said.

All possible help will be given to bring these students safely back to Delhi and Haryana, he added.

The help desk at Mumbai airport will start functioning from Wednesday. It will make arrangements for the students from Haryana who arrive at Mumbai to reach Delhi, he said.

He said deputy commissioners are contacting the families of those still stuck in Ukraine.

Notably, the Haryana chief minister had on Monday directed deputy commissioners to constitute teams of officers to contact the families of 1,786 students of the state in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Khattar on Tuesday inaugurated second phase of the Western Bypass to be constructed from Karnal-Kaithal Road to Ghoghadipur.

An estimated amount of Rs 31 crore will be spent on the work.

Along with this, he also laid the foundation stone of the market committee road from Shergarh to Modipur to be constructed at a cost of about Rs 2.77 crore.

Divisional Commissioner, Faridabad Division and Resident Commissioner of Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi, Sanjay Joon said a state-level round-the-clock control room has been set up at the office of Divisional Commissioner, Faridabad to help the natives of Haryana stuck in Ukraine.

The release also said that Mansi Mangla, who belongs to Ballabhgarh in Haryana, has reached the Indian embassy in Poland.

The administrative officials spoke to Mangla and assured that arrangements will be made for her safe return to India, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)