Chandigarh, Mar 21 (PTI) The Haryana government on Tuesday introduced in the assembly a bill that seeks to prevent and control criminal activity by organised syndicates or gangs.

The Haryana Control of Organised Crime Bill, 2023, tabled by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kanwar Pal, will be taken up for discussion and passing on Wednesday.

Also Read | Usha Gokani Dies at 89: Mahatma Gandhi's Granddaughter Passes Away in Mumbai.

The bill was re-introduced after the government made certain changes.

Earlier, it had withdrawn the Haryana Control of Organised Crime Bill, 2020, after the Centre pointed out "certain discrepancies".

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Man Who Died of COVID-19 in Tiruchi Was Infected With Omicron XBB Variant, Say Officials.

Certain provisions of the withdrawn bill were also found to be in conflict with provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act.

The 2019 version had also been withdrawn following observations on certain provisions after which the revised bill was introduced in 2020.

The assembly also passed the Haryana School Education (Amendment) Bill, 2023, that aims to scrap aided schools.

According to the bill, which amends the Haryana School Education Act, 1995, "The majority of employees on the sanctioned posts of the aided schools have been appointed in government schools in 2017-18 as per the provisions of Haryana Voluntary State Education Service Rules, 2017.

"Only few employees of such aided schools have been left in these aided schools as they have not consented to join in government schools."

According to the provisions of the Act, the department provides aid to the tune of 75 per cent of these employees' salaries.

"These schools also have employees on unsanctioned or unaided posts and they are claiming equal pay for equal work from the department. Many such cases are pending in the court which may create financial liability on state exchequer if such cases succeed in the court of law.

"Provisions for the aided schools were made in the Act of 1995 because there was shortage of government schools in the state as per requirement and providing education to the resident children is prime responsibility of the State," the bill stated.

According to the present condition, all geographical locations in the state, as required by various legal provisions, are covered by government schools.

"Hence, there is no need of aided schools in the state," according to the bill.

Passing of the Haryana Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, however, was deferred after Congress MLAs Varun Chaudhary and BB Batra raised objections.

Later, Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta said he was deferring the bill to next session.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)