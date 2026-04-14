Faridabad (Haryana) [India], April 14 (ANI): The Deputy Commissioner of Faridabad on Tuesday informed that the Haryana government has issued a notification revising the minimum remuneration for various categories of workers across the state, effective from April 1, 2026.

According to the official update shared by the Deputy Commissioner's office, the revised wage structure will benefit workers across different categories, including unskilled, semi-skilled, and skilled labourers.

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"A notification has been issued by the Government of Haryana regarding an increase in the minimum remuneration for different categories of workers across the state, effective April 1, 2026, for their benefit," the Deputy Commissioner, Faridabad, said on X.

The administration further said that the new wage rates have come into force from April 1, 2026, and are expected to directly benefit thousands of workers in the district.

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"The new applicable rates are effective from April 1, 2026, which will directly benefit thousands of unskilled, semi-skilled, and skilled workers in the district," the statement added.

Earlier on April 8, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a hike in the minimum wage for unskilled workers, increasing it from ₹11,257 to ₹15,220 per month.

Following recommendations from an expert committee, the Cabinet approved the hike to support labourers. "Keeping these recommendations in view, the Cabinet discussed the matter today and decided to increase the minimum wage," said the Chief Minister.

The Haryana CM also announced that the cabinet had approved a 33% reservation for women in the allocation of ration depots under the public distribution system (PDS).

"Through various schemes, including the Lakhpati Didi and Namo Drone Didi schemes, women are being made active participants in the development process," Saini stated, while adressing a press conference.

"Priority will be given to women who are victims of acid attacks, or are associated with self-help groups, or are widows, etc," the CM added. (ANI)

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