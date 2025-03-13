Chandigarh, Mar 12 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday announced in the state assembly that the government would conduct a probe if 'Shamlat Deh' land from any village in the state was transferred to the Waqf Board.

Saini made the announcement after concerns were raised over the Peer Bodhi land located on the Rohtak-Gohana road.

Also Read | 'Starlink, Welcome to India': Ashwini Vaishnaw's Message for Elon Musk's Starlink After US Telecom Giant Partners With Jio, Airtel, Says 'It Will Help Remote Railway Projects'.

"We will get it probed in the entire Haryana... If Shamlat Deh land (village land used for common purposes) from any village has been transferred to the Waqf Board anywhere, a thorough investigation of the same will be conducted," Saini said in the House.

Saini also said that a committee will be formed under the chairmanship of Rohtak divisional commissioner to investigate the Peer Bodhi issue.

Also Read | Kerala: Train Hits Man, Infant Son; Both Die in Palakkad.

Karnal divisional commissioner and Rohtak deputy commissioner will also serve as members of the committee. The committee will meticulously examine all relevant facts and records associated with this issue, he said.

Congress member B B Batra raised the issue in the House questioning whether a 125-year-old pond existed at Peer Bodhi, whether it was allotted to the Waqf Board, and whether the land mafia had filled the pond and occupied it.

The chief minister said that the government has taken the Peer Bodhi issue, raised by a member in the House, very seriously.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that in 1967-68, this land was a 'Shamlat Deh' land. In 1990, the Centre notified the land in the name of the Punjab Waqf Board. Subsequently, this land was registered as a cemetery, and it is now in the name of the Waqf Board, he said.

Saini said that the transfer of Shamlat Deh land to the Waqf Board is a very serious matter.

"Who were the forces and individuals responsible for the transfer of the Shamlat Deh land to the Waqf Board and how it was carried out. Shamlet Deh land cannot be transferred to the Waqf Board," he said, adding that if any such transfer of land has happened in the past anywhere in the state that too will be probed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)