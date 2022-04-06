Chandigarh [India], April 5 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that Haryana has the right to Chandigarh along with a separate High Court for the state, hours after Haryana Assembly unanimously passed resolution opposing Punjab's claim to Chandigarh.

Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, BJP leader Khattar also questioned the timing of the move made by the former.

Also Read | Heat Wave Conditions to Continue in Northwest, West and Central India: IMD.

Addressing a press conference today, Khattar said, "Haryana has the right on Chandigarh along with a separate HC for the state. It's beyond our understanding why they have (Punjab's AAP government) raised the Chandigarh issue soon after polls got over. Only they can tell under what pressure they are bringing the issue to the fore."

"Shah Commission recommended that Chandigarh should go to Haryana...Due to disagreement on Supreme Court's 2002 order on Haryana getting water from Satluj Yamuna Link Canal and it being of view that both states should mutually decide, we will write to the court again as Punjab remains inactive on it," he said.

Also Read | Parliament Passes Bill to Include Bhogta and Other Communities in Jharkhand’s ST List.

Notably, Haryana claims Chandigarh as per JC Shah Commission order.

In an attempt to counter the resolution passed by Punjab Vidhan Sabha last week staking a claim on Chandigarh, the Haryana Assembly Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution moved by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar during a special session of the Assembly convened Tuesday.

On April 1, the Punjab Vidhan Sabha unanimously adopted the resolution, moved by the leader of House and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urging the Centre to transfer Chandigarh to Punjab. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)