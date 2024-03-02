Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], March 2 (ANI): After the cold-blooded daylight murder of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Haryana President Nafe Singh Rathi, Jhajjar superintendent of police Arpit Jain said that the police had arrested an accused who made a warning call to the family members of the deceased leader on Thursday.

SP Jain said, "The person accused of the warning call received a day before yesterday, Dilip Singh, has been arrested. We will take his remand and interrogate him. Interrogation of the six other accused is underway. The car used in the incident has been recovered and the forensic lab has examined it."

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Police Constable Hacked to Death by Kin Over Family Dispute in Etawah.

He said that all those who are involved would not be spared.

"Our teams are behind those who have been identified. We are conducting raids and we will arrest them soon. We are trying to arrest the culprits as soon as possible," he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis Praise Ajit Pawar for Development Work in Baramati.

Earlier Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala had said the DGP and SP will be asked to trace the purported threat calls in connection with the case. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, he assured that the number of personnel deployed for the ongoing investigation in the case would be increased, if need be.

Reaffirming the multi-agency probe in the case, the deputy CM said, "The case has already been transferred to the CBI. Additionally, the state Special Task Force (STF), along with police teams of all the districts, are also looking into the case."

Assuring strict action against the culprits, he said, "Nafe Singh Rathee was a member of our family."

Expressing grief over the demise of the INLD leader, the deputy CM said, "We are all deeply aggrieved over the incident."

On Wednesday, Kapil Sangwan, a gangster based in the United Kingdom, claimed responsibility for Rathee's murder. The gangster took to social media to say that he put a hit out on the INLD leader, adding that the latter had a close friendship with rival gangster Manjeet Mahal.

Rathee was shot dead on Sunday by some unidentified assailants near the railway crossing at Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)