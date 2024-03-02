Pune, March 2: With Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) supremo Sharad Pawar and Baramati MP Supriya Sule on stage, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praised Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for development work in the Baramati taluka.

"This Job Fair has been organised at a very big level, several development work has also been done, which we inaugurated just now...," Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said. The Chief Minister assured that his government will not put any limitations on the development of Baramati. Political Googly? Sharad Pawar Invites Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar to His Home in Baramati for Dinner on March 2.

"During his speech, Ajit Pawar said that he will make the Baramati taluka number one in the state for development works...Ajit dada, you have the key to all the treasure (Finance Department). Being the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, I want to assure the people of Baramati that the state government will not put any limitations on the development of Baramati...," Shinde said.

The Chief Minister said that Baramati has emerged as a role model for other developed towns. "Baramati is the role model for development...Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis have played a major role in the development of this town...A lot of infrastructure development work has been done without compromising quality...," Shinde said. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar to Visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya: Report.

Highlighting the fact that both Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar are on stage for the event despite their political differences, Shinde said that both of them prioritise development over politics. "Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar are present on stage...this clearly shows that when it comes to development, we go beyond politics...this government gives priority to development," Shinde said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also praised Ajit Pawar and said, "The kind of work Ajit Pawar has done in constructing the residential socitey for police personnel in Baramati, I feel like giving Project Management Consultency (PMC) of all buildings for police personnel in the state to him." On a lighter note, Fadnavis said, "...Dada (Ajit Pawar) may say why only PMC, give the Home department. I will do everything but I want to be clear that I won't give that."

Fadnavis said that those youths who will get jobs through the job fair will get full-time jobs unlike those in politics. "We who work in politics actually work on contractual basis. Our contracts get renewed every five years if we perform well. But youth who will get jobs here in the job fair will have full time jobs...," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that they had organised a similar Rojgar Mela in Nagpur, which was successful. "I am sure this Mela will also be very successful...I want to congratulate Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for leading the organisation of this Rojgaar Mela that will benifit the youths of western Maharashtra...," Fadnavis said.

During the event, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar spoke about the development of the Baramati and promised that he will make Baramati "number one taluka" in the state. "We have done several development works in Baramati. We have constructed apartment for the police...We have also built a Bus stand in Baramati. This bus stand is well equipped, as it ranks the first in the state...My idea is that if I do something, it has to be number one...I don't start unnecessary fights over development work with anybody; I just keep focusing on development...I want to assure Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister that a day will come when Baramati will be number one taluka in the state ..till that time, I won't sit quiet," Ajit Pawar said.

Speaking at the event, Sharad Pawar assured that he will keep supporting the government in everything especially when it takes effort to generate employment in the state. "I want to thank the Chief Minister and the state government for organising this Job Fair. I am also glad that the state government has identified the need for generating employment," he said.

The Nationalist Congress Party veteran said that despite political differences, he will keep supporting the present Mahayuti government when they take initiatives like employement generation. "Politics will always be there. But when you take initiative to give jobs and employment to youth, then I want to assure the Chief Minister and his colleagues that we will always support you," Sharad Pawar said.

Baramati MP Supriya Sule, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar along with other cabinet ministers, shared the stage during the Namo Maharojgar Mela and the inauguration of various development projects in Pune's Baramati organised by the Maharashtra government on Saturday.

When asked about the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) camp's presence in the event, Supriya Sule said, "It is a event of the central government. We were invited by them. So we are here."

