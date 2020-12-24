Chandigarh, Dec 24 (PTI) Haryana recorded 519 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday which took its caseload to 2,59,745, while seven more fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,854, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

Of the latest fatalities, two were reported from Jhajjar and one each from Palwal, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Panchkula and Sonipat districts.

Among the districts which reported a high number of cases were Gurgaon (113) and Faridabad (77).

The number of active cases in the state stands at 4,983, while the recovery rate is 96.98 per cent. PTI SUN VSD

