Chandigarh, Sep 8 (PTI) Haryana's COVID-19 death toll increased to 854 on Tuesday with 25 more fatalities, while a big spike of 2,286 cases took the total caseload in the state to 81,059, according to the state health department's daily bulletin

The active cases in the state stand at 16,890 and 63,315 have been discharged after recovery, with as many as 1,704 recovering in the last 24 hours, it said.

While neighbouring districts of Kurukshetra and Karnal reported three deaths each, two fatalities each were from Fatehabad, Yamunanagar, Sirsa, Panchkula and Ambala, and one person each died in Faridabad, Gurgaon, Rewari, Rohtak, Hisar, Jhajjar, Bhiwani, Nuh and Kaithal, as per the bulletin.

Among the districts which reported big spike in cases were Faridabad (266), Gurugram (258), Karnal (224), Panipat (204), Panchkula (169), Rohtak (162) and Kurukshetra (140).

The COVID-19 positivity rate, which is the percentage of people who are found to be infected by the virus from those who are being tested, was 5.66 per cent on August 31 and rose to 6.11 per cent on September 8.

As of Tuesday, the state has a recovery rate of 78.11 per cent, fatality rate was 1.05 per cent while the rate at which cases are doubling is 31 days.

