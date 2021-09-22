Chandigarh, Sep 22 (PTI) Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, who has been pitching for moving into a new assembly building for the state to overcome the perennial problem of space crunch, on Wednesday said he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and raised the issue with him.

Since Chandigarh administration comes under the Union Home Ministry, the space for a new complex has to be given by the administration here, Gupta said.

During his meeting with the Home Minister in Delhi on Tuesday, Gupta said he requested that land at a suitable area near the present assembly complex be given for the new building.

The Home Minister assured that they will consider it and take a decision soon, Gupta told reporters here.

Notably, Haryana and Punjab Vidhan Sabha complexes are housed in a single building.

Earlier, Gupta had written to the Haryana government urging it to ask the Chandigarh administration to allocate a suitable space for a modern assembly building for the state.

Gupta earlier also wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking to impress upon him the need for a more spacious assembly building and his support in this venture.

The Speaker had started efforts to find a permanent solution to the paucity of space which, he said, is hampering the proceedings of the House and the work of the Haryana Assembly Secretariat.

The Haryana Speaker had last year said Punjab had not given Haryana its rightful share of space in the common assembly building for the two states.

During his meeting with Shah, Gupta said he cited provisions of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, which, he said, provides for 40 per cent of the space in the assembly building to Haryana that has, however, only got 27 per cent.

At least 20 rooms of Haryana's share in the present assembly building is in the possession of Punjab, he said.

During his meeting with Shah, the Speaker pointed out that as per the proposed delimitation of Haryana in 2026, the state is set to have more assembly and parliamentary seats.

The Speaker said that in the proposed delimitation in 2026, Haryana is likely to have 14 seats in Lok Sabha against the present 10 and 126 seats in Vidhan Sabha against the present 90.

The present Haryana assembly, however, can accommodate only 90 MLAs, he said.

Gupta also said the nature of parliamentary work has changed over the years for which having enough space is a key requirement.

He said Haryana has not been able to get its rightful share of space in the common assembly building.

Giving the example of many other states of the country, Gupta said they all have independent legislative buildings.

Apart from this, there is also inadequate space for ministers, committee chairpersons and MLAs to sit during the assembly session, he apprised Shah.

