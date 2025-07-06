New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): A grand jungle safari project coming up in the Aravalli Hills is going to redefine Haryana's identity.

According to a release, this ambitious project will not only promote green tourism in the state but will also serve as an important step towards wildlife conservation. With the aim of giving shape to this project, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, along with Union Minister Manohar Lal and Environment, Forest, and Wildlife Minister Rao Narbir Singh, visited Vantara, Jamnagar, in Gujarat and gathered information in this regard.

This jungle safari in Haryana will be developed over an area of approximately 10,000 acres, where various types of animals, birds, and natural biodiversity will be preserved. This safari will be equipped with modern technology and special arrangements will be made for eco-friendly tourism.

The development of safari in the Aravalli hills will provide new employment opportunities for the local youth in tourism, guiding, hospitality, and other related sectors. Also, this project will strengthen the regional climate and ecology.

Nayab Singh Saini himself is reviewing this big project from time to time. He has given clear instructions to the Forest and Environment Department that the project should be completely eco-friendly. This project will prove to be a milestone in environmental protection, promoting tourism and creating new employment opportunities.

The Forest and Environment Department and the Tourism Department will jointly give shape to this project. The government aims to make this safari a major attraction for tourists from the country and abroad and make Haryana a leader in the field of eco-tourism.

Under Chief Minister Saini, this jungle safari project will not only be a tourist destination but will also be an inspiration for generations to come.

In a significant initiative to transform Haryana into a global tourism hotspot, the Nayab Singh Saini government is gearing up for a series of ambitious projects that promise to boost the economy, create jobs, and firmly place Haryana on the international map.

From building a world-class Disneyland in the heart of the Delhi-NCR region to expanding the scale of the International Gita Mahotsav, the Haryana government is set to become a hub of cultural celebration and spiritual heritage.

Additionally, to establish the state as a global destination for pilgrimage, a proposal has been made to organise three Melas every year at Surajkund and to celebrate the International Gita Mahotsav on a larger scale, with a request for financial assistance from the Central Government. (ANI)

