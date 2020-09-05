Chandigarh, Sep 5 (PTI) Haryana will be the first state in the country to focus on aerospace and aviation as a thrust-sector in its new industrial policy, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Saturday.

Chautala held a meeting with officers of various departments here regarding Haryana Enterprises Promotion Policy-2020, according to a government release here.

Also Read | COVID-19 Tally: India Crosses Brazil, Becomes Country With 2nd Highest Caseload, Shows Worldometers Tracker.

He informed that the state government was finalising the draft of industrial policy to promote industries in the state.

He said the new industrial policy, which is being formulated for the year 2020 to 2025, is aimed at attracting more investments into the state and create more job opportunities for youth.

Also Read | Indian Railways Suffer Loss of Over Rs 100 Crore Due to 3-Day Agitation by Tana Bhagats in Jhakhand.

The deputy chief minister said a series of meetings is underway to finalise new Haryana Enterprises Promotion Policy-2020.

In the meeting held, detailed discussions were held with senior officers of various departments so as to implement the new industrial policy by next month.

He said the government has requested MLA, MPs and all industrial associations of the state as well as national level industrial associations like FICCI, ASSOCHAM to give their suggestions for new policy by September 8.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)