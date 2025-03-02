New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): The murder of Congress worker Himani Narwal has sparked political outrage in Haryana, with senior Congress leaders demanding a thorough investigation and strict punishment for the culprits.

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda condemned the incident, stating, "It is a very painful incident. There is a breakdown of law & order in Haryana. Haryana is number 1 in the country in terms of crime against women...The incident should be investigated as soon as possible. I am in touch with Police personnel. I also spoke with SP. They are hopeful that they will get some clues by the evening. I told them that this should be investigated and the guilty should be given the strictest punishment...Whoever it is, if they are guilty, they are guilty. Be it someone in the party or outside, the guilty should be given the strictest punishment. I had no event on 28th Feb I had gone to Chandigarh..."

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda also raised concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation. "This has shaken the people of not just Haryana but the entire country. Once more, an example of failure of law & order is coming out of Haryana...We demand that an SIT be formed immediately and that there be a high-level investigation. The culprits should be brought to light, and the family of the deceased should get justice...We will fight all possible fights for justice. We will continue to raise our voices until the deceased's family gets justice... No guilty should be spared..."

Earlier today, Bhupinder Singh Hooda condemned the incident, describing it as a "blot on the law and order situation of the state." He also demanded a "high-level" and "impartial" probe into the incident.

"There should be a high-level impartial investigation of this murder, and the government should provide justice to the victim's family as soon as possible and provide the harshest punishment to the culprits," he added.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit reiterated the demand by the Haryana unit of the party, demanding a high-level probe into the incident.

"If there are any doubts of any political angle, then the government should take it seriously, and police should investigate properly. If the Haryana Congress has demanded a high-level investigation, then it means there are doubts about the low-level investigation. I also demand the same," Dikshit said.

Sampla police station SHO Bijendra Singh said that it seems the girl was murdered before her body was placed in the suitcase and thrown on the road. The body was sent to PGIMS Rohtak for post-mortem examination. (ANI)

