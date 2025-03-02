Mumbai, March 2: Karuna Sharma-Munde, the estranged first wife of Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde, on Sunday claimed senior leaders have sought his resignation, and it will be announced before the budget session of the state legislature. The 13-day budget session of the state legislature will begin on Monday. Munde has been under fire from the opposition after his aide Walmik Karad was arrested in an extortion case linked to the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in December last year. Beed Sarpanch Murder Case: ‘Police Filed Chargesheet in Santosh Deshmukh Murder After Thorough Probe’, Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Speaking to a Marathi news channel, Sharma said, "As per my sources, Munde's resignation was sought two days ago, and he would have to step down from his post. It will be announced before the session." She cited that Munde had earlier said that Karad was his close aide, and if the latter is found guilty, he would resign. Maharashtra Govt Appoints Ujjwal Nikam as Special Prosecutor in Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case.

As per a report attached in the chargesheet filed in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case, Karad had allegedly asked the other accused to get rid of whoever came in the way of his bid to extort money from a wind energy company, police have said. Sharma said, "There is nothing left now (as Karad's name is in the chargesheet). For moral or whatever other reasons, Munde will have to resign." When contacted, Minister Munde said he would attend the state cabinet meeting scheduled later in the day.