Nuh (Haryana) [India], January 18 (ANI): Four vehicles collided amid dense fog on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) highway in Haryana, resulting in the death of two people on Sunday.

According to Traffic Incharge Krishan Kumar, the incident occurred at 8:00 AM, and the bodies have since been sent for post-mortem examination.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide After Husband Refuses To Buy New Phone.

"... Two dead bodies were found after the accident, which took place around 8 a.m. in the morning amid dense fog. A total of four vehicles had collided. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem..." Kumar told reporters.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi-NCR School Update: Will Classes Be Held on Monday, January 19 Amid GRAP 4 Curbs?.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)