Hisar, (Haryana) [India], May 17 (ANI): Haryana Police has arrested a woman from Hisar for allegedly spying for Pakistani agencies.

Jyoti Rani, daughter of Hisar resident Haris Kumar, was interrogated for allegedly passing information to the Pakistani side. She allegedly met a Pakistani officer, Ahsan-ur-Rahim, in Delhi, travelled to Pakistan twice, and shared sensitive information.

Hisar DSP Kamaljeet said the police has taken the woman on five-day remand. She has been booked under Official Secret Act and relevant sections of BNS.

The DSP said police received "some suspicious things" from her mobile and laptop.

"Yesterday, based on inputs that we had, we arrested Jyoti, daughter of Haris Kumar, under the Official Secret Act and BNS 152. We have received some suspicious things after we recovered her mobile and laptop. We have taken her on a 5-day remand, and further investigation is on. She was in continuous contact with a Pakistani citizen," Kamaljeet said.

During the preliminary investigation, the woman told the police that she went to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi in 2023 to apply for a visa and met a man named Ahsan-ur-Rahim, alias Danish. She later travelled to Pakistan. (ANI)

