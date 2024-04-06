New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday questioned whether the Congress party hired a foreign agency to draft its manifesto for 2024 elections.

Sarma slammed the Congress for promising to oust a democratically elected state government, reintroducing triple talaq, not including the old pension scheme, lacking clear timelines for delivering on promises and failing to detail a strategy for capitalizing on the advantages of Industry 4.0.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also claimed that the Congress party used pictures of Thailand and America, misrepresenting them as pictures of India. He questioned whether the Congress has hired a foreign agency to draft their manifesto?

"Cong manifesto promises to remove an elected State Govt, restore triple talaq, makes a U turn on OPS, has no delivery date on any of its promises, lacks a plan to harness benefits of Industry 4.0 and worst of all passes pictures from Thailand & America as that of India. Have they hired a foreign agency to draft their manifesto?", BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote in a post on X.

The Congress party released its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi on Friday.

The party's election manifesto focuses on 'Paanch Nyay' or five pillars of justice, including 'Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Hissedari Nyay' as well as the guarantees made by it to the people as part of its poll promises for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress party has promised to pass a constitutional amendment to raise the Supreme Court mandated 50 per cent cap on reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC)

The party also promised to conduct a nation-wide Socio-Economic and Caste Census to enumerate the castes and sub-castes and their socio-economic conditions.

To put a curb on rampant defections, the Congress has promised to amend the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution and make defection (leaving the original party on which the MLA or MP was elected) an automatic disqualification of the membership in the Assembly or Parliament.

The Congress has also promised to implement reservation of 10 per cent in jobs and educational institutions for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) for all castes and communities without discrimination.

The Congress promised to increase the central government's contribution to pensions for senior citizens, widows and persons with disabilities under the National Social Assistance Programme from Rs 200 to Rs 500 per month to Rs 1,000 per month.

Putting to rest farmer's longstanding demand, the Congress said that it will give a legal guarantee to the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) announced by the government every year, as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission.

For the LGBTQIA+ community, the Congress said that it would bring a law to recognize civil unions between all couples after wide consultation.

The Congress has set the target to double the country's GDP in the next 10 years and the party has promised to fix its relations with the Maldives and will work to restore the status quo ante on our borders with China and to ensure that areas, where both armies patrolled in the past, are again accessible to the country's soldiers. (ANI)

