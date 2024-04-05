Raghu Rama Krishna Raju Quits YSRCP: Narsapuram MP Joins TDP Ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024 (Watch Video)

On the occasion, he said that with the TDP chief’s initiative, he was once again among the people and would remain indebted to Chandrababu Naidu and the people. He predicted that on June 4, Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan would create a sensation.

News IANS| Apr 05, 2024 11:46 PM IST
A+
A-
Raghu Rama Krishna Raju Quits YSRCP: Narsapuram MP Joins TDP Ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024 (Watch Video)
K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju (Photo Credit: X/@RaghuRaju_MP)

Amaravati, April 5: Narsapuram MP K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, who resigned from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) recently, joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Friday. The MP from Narsapuram, who was denied a ticket by the BJP to contest again from the same constituency, formally joined the TDP in the presence of party President N. Chandrababu Naidu at a public rally at Palakollu in West Godavari district.

On the occasion, he said that with the TDP chief’s initiative, he was once again among the people and would remain indebted to Chandrababu Naidu and the people. He predicted that on June 4, Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan would create a sensation. Lok Sabha Election 2024: TDP Announces Final List of Candidates for General Polls in Andhra Pradesh.

Raghu Rama Krishna Raju Joins TDP

Raju, who resigned from YSRCP in February this year, was aspiring for a BJP ticket as Narsapuram was one of the six Lok Sabha seats allotted to it under the seat-sharing agreement among the TDP, the Jana Sena, and the BJP. However, he was denied a ticket by the BJP as he had not formally joined the party and it fielded Srinivasa Varma.

Welcoming Raju into the party, the TDP President said that he had fought for five years against "psycho" (Andhra CM Y.S.) Jagan Mohan Reddy to save democracy. Naidu alleged that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had stopped Raju from entering his own constituency and the police had tortured him the whole night. Lok Sabha Elections, Andhra Pradesh Assembly Polls 2024: BJP, TDP and JSP Finalise Seat-Sharing Deal, Check Details Here.

"⁠Dictator Jagan has suppressed the opposition and those who questioned his anarchies in these 5 years. Many people have been illegally arrested and faced worse situations, and some people have committed suicide," he said. Raju, on February 24, resigned from the primary membership of the YSRCP, telling party President and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy that his multiple efforts to get him disqualified from his parliamentary membership haven’t yielded the desired results. The MP had said in January 2022 that if the YSRCP failed to get him disqualified, he would resign and contest a by-election.

Raju, who was elected to Lok Sabha from Narsapuram on a YSRCP ticket in 2019, raised the banner of revolt ipt-ad-1590063610495-0'); });

-->

Raghu Rama Krishna Raju Quits YSRCP: Narsapuram MP Joins TDP Ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024 (Watch Video)

On the occasion, he said that with the TDP chief’s initiative, he was once again among the people and would remain indebted to Chandrababu Naidu and the people. He predicted that on June 4, Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan would create a sensation.

News IANS| Apr 05, 2024 11:46 PM IST
A+
A-
Raghu Rama Krishna Raju Quits YSRCP: Narsapuram MP Joins TDP Ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024 (Watch Video)
K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju (Photo Credit: X/@RaghuRaju_MP)

Amaravati, April 5: Narsapuram MP K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, who resigned from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) recently, joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Friday. The MP from Narsapuram, who was denied a ticket by the BJP to contest again from the same constituency, formally joined the TDP in the presence of party President N. Chandrababu Naidu at a public rally at Palakollu in West Godavari district.

On the occasion, he said that with the TDP chief’s initiative, he was once again among the people and would remain indebted to Chandrababu Naidu and the people. He predicted that on June 4, Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan would create a sensation. Lok Sabha Election 2024: TDP Announces Final List of Candidates for General Polls in Andhra Pradesh.

Raghu Rama Krishna Raju Joins TDP

Raju, who resigned from YSRCP in February this year, was aspiring for a BJP ticket as Narsapuram was one of the six Lok Sabha seats allotted to it under the seat-sharing agreement among the TDP, the Jana Sena, and the BJP. However, he was denied a ticket by the BJP as he had not formally joined the party and it fielded Srinivasa Varma.

Welcoming Raju into the party, the TDP President said that he had fought for five years against "psycho" (Andhra CM Y.S.) Jagan Mohan Reddy to save democracy. Naidu alleged that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had stopped Raju from entering his own constituency and the police had tortured him the whole night. Lok Sabha Elections, Andhra Pradesh Assembly Polls 2024: BJP, TDP and JSP Finalise Seat-Sharing Deal, Check Details Here.

"⁠Dictator Jagan has suppressed the opposition and those who questioned his anarchies in these 5 years. Many people have been illegally arrested and faced worse situations, and some people have committed suicide," he said. Raju, on February 24, resigned from the primary membership of the YSRCP, telling party President and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy that his multiple efforts to get him disqualified from his parliamentary membership haven’t yielded the desired results. The MP had said in January 2022 that if the YSRCP failed to get him disqualified, he would resign and contest a by-election.

Raju, who was elected to Lok Sabha from Narsapuram on a YSRCP ticket in 2019, raised the banner of revolt in 2020 by openly criticizing the party policies. It was in July 2020 that YSRCP submitted a disqualification petition against him to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The party leaders had brought to the Speaker’s notice that Raju had been making statements against the party. They said his conduct was highly questionable and he lost the moral right to continue as a member of the House representing the party. He was also accused of hobnobbing with the leaders of the opposition party and using unparliamentary language against Jagan Mohan Reddy and other party members.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2024 11:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Lok Sabha election Lok Sabha Election 2024 Narsapuram MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju TDP Telugu Desam Party YSR Congress Party YSRCP
You might also like
CDS Gen Anil Chauhan Underscores Need for Military Leaders to Adapt to Changing Character of War: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, April 5, 2024
News

CDS Gen Anil Chauhan Underscores Need for Military Leaders to Adapt to Changing Character of War: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, April 5, 2024
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Manifesto Is Bundle of False Claims and Promises, Says Union Minister Anurag Thakur
News Narsapuram MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju TDP Telugu Desam Party YSR Congress Party YSRCP
You might also like
CDS Gen Anil Chauhan Underscores Need for Military Leaders to Adapt to Changing Character of War: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, April 5, 2024
News

CDS Gen Anil Chauhan Underscores Need for Military Leaders to Adapt to Changing Character of War: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, April 5, 2024
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Manifesto Is Bundle of False Claims and Promises, Says Union Minister Anurag Thakur
News

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Manifesto Is Bundle of False Claims and Promises, Says Union Minister Anurag Thakur
Congress Manifesto for Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Caste Census, MSP Guarantee for Farmers, Promise To Abolish Agnipath Scheme Biggest Highlights of Congress' 'Nyay Patra'
Politics

Congress Manifesto for Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Caste Census, MSP Guarantee for Farmers, Promise To Abolish Agnipath Scheme Biggest Highlights of Congress' 'Nyay Patra'
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Union Minister Killi Kruparani Returns To Congress Two Days After Quitting Ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh (Watch Video)
Politics

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Union Minister Killi Kruparani Returns To Congress Two Days After Quitting Ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh (Watch Video)
Politics

Congress Manifesto for Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Caste Census, MSP Guarantee for Farmers, Promise To Abolish Agnipath Scheme Biggest Highlights of Congress' 'Nyay Patra'
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Union Minister Killi Kruparani Returns To Congress Two Days After Quitting Ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh (Watch Video)
Politics

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Union Minister Killi Kruparani Returns To Congress Two Days After Quitting Ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh (Watch Video)
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33

How To Watch Damac vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2023–24 Live Streaming Online: Get Telecast Details of Saudi Arabian League Football on TV and Online

  • Fan Forced to Stand and Watch SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 Match Due to Confusion Over 'Missing Seat' at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium (See Post)

  • Earthquake in New York: Quake Shakes US Cities a Day After Lightning Strikes Statue of Liberty's Torch, Netizens Curious Over Unusual Timing

  • MS Dhoni vs Pat Cummins Memes Go Viral As Sunrisers Hyderabad Defeat Chennai Super Kings by Six Wickets in IPL 2024

  • IPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Sunrisers Hyderabad Rise to Fifth Place With Win Over Chennai Super Kings

    • Read More
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    gamingly
    Close
    gamingly