Balachaur, April 5: Former terrorist Rattandeep Singh was shot dead on Thursday night by unidentified gunmen in Balachaur, police officials said on Friday. "Two people on a motorbike fired on two people who were sitting in the car. One person died as a bullet hit his head. The second person is with us and we will take his statement, after which we will start with the further investigation," DSP Balachaur Sham Sundar Sharma told reporters. AAP Worker Shot Dead in Punjab: Gurpreet Singh Gopi Murdered in Broad Daylight in Tarn Taran, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

#WATCH | Punjab: Former terrorist Rattandeep Singh was shot dead last night by unidentified gunmen in Balachaur. DSP Balachaur Sham Sundar Sharma says, "Two people on a motorbike fired on two people who were sitting in the car. One person died as a bullet hit his head. The… pic.twitter.com/plybMui5HY — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2024

Balachaur, DSP, said that the accused are believed to be from Karnal. "The accused are believed to be from Karnal, and it is yet to be investigated why they were here. Whatever we investigate after filing the FIR, we will let you know," he added. Further investigation is underway.

