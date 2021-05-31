New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Central government and Delhi government to come out with a policy on the distribution of medicine Amphotericin B drug, used for treating black fungus.

A Division Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh asked if a person is 80 years old and other is 35 years old and a cruel choice has to be made, then "will you give it to 80 years old or to whom who has two children to support".

The High Court said every life matter but the decision has to be made. It said that decision can not be left to the doctor as there chances that the medical professionals may be "lynched" and said that political leadership will have to take a decision in consultation with medical experts.

The Court expressed unhappiness with leaving it to the doctors to decide whom to give medicine and said this is a bullet you (government) will have to bite.

The Bench noted that there is a scarcity of medicine and authorities can not distribute two dose to everyone.

The Court listed the matter for further hearing on Wednesday. The High Court is hearing the issue related to the shortage in supply of medicine for curing the black fungus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)