Guwahati, Apr 2 (PTI) The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday directed the Assam government to file its response on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking an order not to proceed with the construction of the proposed 'Maa Kamakhya Temple Access Corridor' in Assam without taking prior approvals and clearance from the department of archaeology under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act 1958.

Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shyam granted two weeks' time to the state government to file the response.

Senior government advocate D Nath and assisting advocate general D Saikia accepted the notice on behalf of the state government.

The court posted the next hearing of the petition on April 22.

The PIL was filed by devotee Gitika Bhattacharya and 12 others seeking an appropriate writ, order or direction to the respondent(s) to issue a white paper regarding the proposed 'Maa Kamakhya Temple Access Corridor' which is proposed to be constructed by the state government's public works department under the Centre's 'PM-DevINE' and 'PRASHAD'.

The petitioners also asked for clarification that the construction of the proposed corridor would not cause any damage/ or demolish/ or cause any obstruction/ destruction to the age-old structure of the revered temple, all the 'Dasa Mahavidyas' which are in the shape of natural water springs and the natural cave which is considered as the cosmic womb and sanctum sanctorum, the sacred Nilachal Hill and that no construction/ renovation activity would be undertaken in the protected/ prohibited and regulated area.

The petitioners sought the court's interference to pass an appropriate writ, order or direction to the respondents to not proceed with the work of the proposed 'Maa Kamakhya Temple Access Corridor, Guwahati, Assam', without taking prior approvals and clearance from the department of archaeology under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958 (amended in 2010), keeping in view the protection and preservation of the historically important and more than 2,000 years old ancient monuments.

The petitioners claimed that they are devotees of 'Maa Kamakhya, the 'Dasa Mahavidyas' and Nilachal Hill and are regular visitors to offer prayers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Rs 498 crore Kamakhya corridor project in February and had said the Shakti Peeth Kamakhya will become a gateway of tourism to the Northeast.

