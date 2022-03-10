New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Thursday directed the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) not to take further steps in removing unauthorised ramps constructed outside houses in the Vasant Vihar area for the time being.

A bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Anup Jairam Bhambhani was informed that the SDMC has started demolishing the ramps since Wednesday in pursuance of a single judge's order which had recently pulled up the municipal corporation for its failure in removing the unauthorised ramps. The division court was hearing an appeal by Vasant Vihar Residents Welfare Association challenging various orders passed by a single judge in a contempt petition in which it was ordered that concrete ramps built outside houses and guard cabins be demolished without any delay. The counsel for the association submitted that he would take instructions from the association and habitants of the properties concerned for voluntary removal of unauthorised ramps and will apprise the single judge who is scheduled to hear the contempt plea on March 23. “In view of the statement made, we dispose of the appeal by directing the SDMC not to take further steps till the intervention application (filed by the association) is taken up for hearing by the single judge,” the bench said. It observed, "these ramps are on road and no one has a right to construct ramps on road.” SDMC officials told the bench that notices were issued to houses, where ramps are constructed, in November 2021, but they did not remove them on their own. Justice Bhambhani observed that it was a resolvable issue and added “I think the brutal manner in which they are going around destroying the road and colonies is not desirable”. “The problem is your (corporation) way of going for good deeds. You destroy the whole colony,” he said.

The single judge was hearing a contempt petition filed by Bhavreen Kandhari, represented through advocate Aditya N Prasad, alleging that the area around hundreds of trees in Vasant Vihar in South Delhi has been concretised and sought their preservation.

It had also asked why the ramps built outside several houses were not in level with the standards of SDMC and asked the authorities to remove them so that there are no obstructions to persons on wheelchairs or walkers.

On March 3, the single judge had said that two-and-a-half months have gone by and SDMC has neither demolished nor removed ramps noticed by it in the area and the inaction has encouraged the extensive damage done to the corporation's footpaths and inconvenience to the general public.

Before the division bench, senior advocate Kailash Vasudev, representing the association, submitted that the corporation has started demolition since Thursday and said ramps are the only connecting lines between houses and roads.

“Else you will not be able to enter houses. It will be in the entire Delhi. Be it Government houses or Lutyens zone, every house will be connected to roads through ramps,” he argued.

To this, the bench said, “you may have a ramp but it cannot be a hindrance to the sidewall of the footpath. What is your view on the preservation of trees?”

Vasudev said they were supporting it but ramps are not part of it. The appeal said the orders or judgement of which contempt has been alleged pertained only to the concretization or construction around trees on the pavements in the NCT of Delhi and the violation of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994. “All orders and directions passed beyond the said directions in contempt proceedings are orders passed in excess of and beyond the contempt jurisdiction available to a court,” it said. The single judge had earlier said soft-pedalling of the issue of encroachment by the SDMC has encouraged people to encroach upon government land and pulled up the authorities for their failure in removing ramps constructed outside houses in the Vasant Vihar area.

