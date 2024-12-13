Chandigarh, Dec 13 (PTI) The Punjab and Haryana High Court has allowed singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's event scheduled to take place here Saturday evening, with a direction that he comply with the noise pollution regulations.

While greenlighting the event on Friday, a division bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Anil Kshetarpal directed that ambient air quality standards for noise be strictly maintained.

"Looking to the preparation made by the official respondents as well as the private respondent, the Court has no hesitation in allowing the event to take place subject to ambient air quality standards in respect of noise are maintained at a maximum limit of 75 dB(A) at the boundary of the public place where the event is to be held.

"In case the noise level increases beyond 75 db(A), then the official respondents are directed to take penal action against the organizers as prescribed by the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control Rules) 2000," the court ordered.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by a Chandigarh resident, who sought directions to the Union Territory administration on the management of public events at Sector 34 exhibition ground.

Dosanjh's concert will be held at the same venue on Saturday.

The singer began the India leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour from Delhi in October this year.

The petitioner cited traffic disruptions caused by another concert at the same venue recently performed at by rapper-singer Karan Aujla.

The person highlighted massive traffic jams occurring during Aujla's show and expressed apprehensions about a similar situation during Dosanjh's.

Though the arena is meant for commercial use, it has in the vicinity some houses, where children and senior citizens live, he contended.

On Wednesday, a delegation led by Chandigarh BJP's former president Arun Sood met the deputy commissioner here demanding a change in venue for the concerts of Dosanjh and Punjabi rapper A P Dhillon, scheduled for December 14 and 21.

Sood said that a recent event on the Sector 34 ground here by Karan Aujla had led to traffic congestion which caused inconvenience for residents.

The delegation demanded that the upcoming concerts be shifted from Sector 34 to Sector 25 rally grounds to avoid hardships to the locals.

