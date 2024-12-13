Itanagar, December 13: A man was arrested in Itanagar for allegedly raping his 14-year-old domestic help multiple times, police said on Friday. The accused, a resident of Yupia-III village, employed the girl from Assam in September, shortly after the death of his wife. He allegedly began sexually exploiting her since then, they said. Arunachal: 2 Suspected Drug Peddlers Arrested, Cannabis Worth Rs 2 Lakh Seized.

On December 11, she managed to escape the house of the accused and eventually reached out to the Childline and Child Welfare Committee (CWC) with the help of a person she met. After the police received her complaint, the accused was immediately arrested, Capital SP Rohit Rajbir Singh said. Ambassadors of Hope: Army's 'Operation Sadbhavana' Transforming Arunachal's Remote Villages.

A case was filed under the BNS, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, he said. "The case remains under active investigation, with authorities committed to pursuing justice for the minor victim," he added.

