Lucknow, Oct 11 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has kept in abeyance an order of the special court granting bail to ex-Uttar Pradesh Minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati in a cheating case.

The Uttar Pradesh government had challenged the bail granted to Prajapati by the Special Court for MPs/MLAs on July 30, 2021.

The Lucknow bench of the high court issued notice to the politician and sought his response on the state government's application seeking cancellation of bail granted to him.

A bench of Justice Rajeev Singh passed the order on October 9 after taking note of the arguments of additional advocate general V K Shahi that the special court granted bail to Prajapati without considering the statements of the witnesses and his criminal history.

The bench was told that the accused was in jail since July 30, 2021.

Brij Bhuwan Chaube, a director of Prajapati's company, had lodged the FIR with Gomtinagar police station on September 17, 2020, in the case.

It was alleged that by extending threats, Prajapati had got a plot situated in Khargapur transferred to a woman, who had lodged a gang rape case against him in order to settle the case. PTI CORR ABN

