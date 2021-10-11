Mumbai, October 11: A man allegedly died by suicide in Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai on Friday. The incident took place in the Malad West area of the city. The 52-year-old man took the extreme step allegedly due to harassment from his creditors. He was found hanging at his society in the area. The deceased wrote a three-page suicide note before ending his life. Punjab: Man Booked for Abetting Suicide After His Girlified Allegedly Kills Herself in Hotel Room.

A case of abetment of suicide has been registered by the Malwani police against three people whose names were mentioned in the suicide note. The deceased was identified as YJ Khan. As per a report published in The Times of India, in the suicide note, the deceased mentioned that he was being harassed by creditors.

Till now, no arrests have been made by the police. The man was reportedly found hanging in a space between the terrace and his flat at a Malad society on October 8. Khan had to pay Rs 9.50 lakh to his creditors. Mumbai: Man Hangs Self Inside His Autorickshaw in Goregaon.

According to the police, the deceased had to return money to the creditors in connection with a transaction related to property. He had paid some amount of money but was unable to return the remaining Rs 9.50 lakh. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2021 08:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).