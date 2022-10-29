Hyderabad, Oct 29 (PTI) The Telangana High Court on Saturday set aside a lower court's order and directed that the accused in the alleged poaching of TRS MLAs to surrender before police.

Also Read | IndiGo Aborted Take-Off: Preliminary Probe Reveals Engine Number 2 of Bengaluru-Bound Aircraft Stalled.

Meanwhile, another judge of the High Court, on a petition by BJP seeking a CBI probe, posted the matter for November 4 and deferred investigation till then.

A local court here on Thursday rejected the remand of three people, who were arrested by the Cyberabad police on the charge of trying to coax four TRS legislators into defecting, over not following the procedure of issuing a notice before the arrest.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Groups of College Students Thrash Each Other in Middle of the Road Over Love Affair in Cuddalore.

The government appealed to the High Court against the lower court's order.

Following TRS's allegations that BJP tried to poach some of its MLAs, the saffron party filed a writ petition in the High Court seeking the CBI probe.

Based on a complaint by Pilot Rohith Reddy, one of the legislators, cases under relevant sections - criminal conspiracy, offering bribe and Prevention of Corruption Act,1988 - were filed against the trio - Ramachandra Bharati@ Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy on the night of October 26. As per the FIR copy, Rohith Reddy alleged that the accused offered him Rs 100 crore and in return the legislator had to leave the TRS and contest as a BJP candidate in the next Assembly elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)