Washington DC [US], April 10 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday came down heavily on several right-wing media figures after a dissonance in their views with him on the US operations in Iran.

In a lengthy social media post on Truth Social, he lashed out at former allies, including Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones, labelling them "NUT JOBS" and "TROUBLEMAKERS."

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Trump attacked several of them personally in a post on Truth Social and accused the pundits of abandoning him for "cheap publicity" and suggested they are secretly supportive of Iran obtaining nuclear weapons.

He revisited his long-standing feud with Megyn Kelly, referencing her "nasty" questions from his 2016 campaign. He mocked Tucker Carlson for his educational background and Candace Owens regarding recent controversies involving the First Lady of France.

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He stated that Alex Jones "deserved to go bankrupt" following his legal battles over the Sandy Hook shooting.

In the sharply worded post, POTUS said, "I know why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones have all been fighting me for years, especially by the fact that they think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon -- Because they have one thing in common, Low IQs. They're stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too! Look at their past, look at their record. They don't have what it takes, and they never did! They've all been thrown off Television, lost their Shows, and aren't even invited on TV because nobody cares about them, they're NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS, and will say anything necessary for some "free" and cheap publicity. Now they think they get some "clicks" because they have Third Rate Podcasts, but nobody's talking about them, and their views are the opposite of MAGA -- Or I wouldn't have won the Presidential Election in a LANDSLIDE."

Trump called them "losers" and also took a dig at several US broadcasters for giving them "positive press for the first time in their lives".

Disassociating them from the MAGA, he slammed the conservatives by saying that they are trying to "latch on to MAGA" , and added, "I only care about doing right for our Country. MAGA is about WINNING and STRENGTH in not allowing Iran to have Nuclear Weapons. MAGA is about MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and these people have no idea how to do that, BUT I DO, because THE UNITED STATES IS NOW THE "HOTTEST" COUNTRY ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD!"

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These commentators have accused the President of breaking his "America First" campaign promises by entering a high-cost conflict they claim is being driven by pressure from Israel. Conversely, the President and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have maintained that "Operation Epic Fury" was a "Total and Complete Victory" that decimated Iran's military capabilities, even as a fragile two-week ceasefire is currently being tested.

Trump's statement quickly drew reactions from Candace Owens and Alex Jones. Owens' remark was a direct rebuttal to a massive, multi-paragraph rant by Donald Trump on Truth Social.

Rather than a lengthy defense, Owens simply posted: "It may be time to put Grandpa up in a home." The feud is deeply personal. Owens has recently accused the administration of "sacrificing" the legacy (and, in her more conspiratorial posts, the life) of Charlie Kirk to pursue a pro-Israel war agenda.

https://x.com/RealCandaceO/status/2042360318085456268?s=20

Following the President's unprecedented Truth Social attack on his "Original MAGA" base--which included Jones, Tucker Carlson, and Candace Owens--Jones used his latest broadcast to frame the fallout as a battle for the President's "soul."

Rather than attacking the President directly, Jones has adopted a strategy of "sympathetic intervention," claiming that the Donald Trump the public sees now is not the "real" Trump.

Jones has repeatedly stated that Trump is under a "mind control spell" or "neoconservative trance" induced by advisors like Mike Pompeo and foreign leaders, specifically naming Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

Jones argued that the President's current aggression toward Iran was "scripted" by deep-state actors to intentionally destroy the MAGA movement from within.

https://x.com/RealAlexJones/status/2042383085539307902?s=20

This comes shortly after Trump had earlier lambasted the media on the Iran war and claimed they circulated the "wrong" ten points issued by Iran.

"The Failing New York Times and Fake News CNN each reported a totally FAKE TEN POINT PLAN on the Iran negotiations which was meant to discredit the people involved in the peace process. All ten points were a made up HOAX - EVIL LOSERS!!! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN," he said in a post on Truth Social.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday also cautioned the media against running false news.

"I've seen a lot of inaccurate coverage today from the media about these negotiations and these plans already, so let me be clear and correct the record. The Iranians originally put forward a 10-point plan that was fundamentally unserious, unacceptable, and completely discarded. It was literally thrown in the garbage by President Trump and his negotiating team. Many outlets in this room have falsely reported on that plan as being acceptable to the United States, and that is false," she said.

Leavitt said that the media must not run false news and propaganda.

"I would strongly advise the media against running with narratives that have no basis in fact. What Iran says publicly or feeds to all of you in the press is much different from what they communicate to the United States, the President, and his team privately. Never underestimate President Trump's ability to successfully advance America's interests and broker peace," she said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)