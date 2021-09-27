New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Monday directed removal of encroachments and unauthorised occupants and shopkeepers, who do not have any valid legal rights to occupy the shops, from Kalkaji Temple in South Delhi and said the action be taken within five days keeping in view the forthcoming Navratras festival.

The high court said it is essential for a temple, where thousands of devotees visit for conducting puja every day, irrespective of its public or private status, to be devoid of unauthorised encroachments, which results in extreme inconvenience and safety and security concerns for the devotees.

Justice Prathiba M Singh also appointed retired Delhi High Court judge, Justice J R Midha as the administrator of the Kalkaji Temple for performing various functions in relation to the religious place.

The judge also appointed Goonmeet Singh Chauhan, a renowned Architect who has undertaken various projects of public importance, to submit a re-development plan for the Kalkaji Mandir and the entire surrounding complex and said he shall work closely with the Administrator and his team.

The court said the mandate of the administrator shall be to take all necessary steps in the interest of devotees, pilgrims, baridaars (persons managing temple affairs), in order to ensure their safety and security, as also to preserve the integrity and sanctity of the deity and the mandir which is of utmost historical importance to the people of Delhi.

“The manner in which the shopkeepers have constructed their shops has created obstructions in the movement of devotees, as is evident from the photographs which have been placed on record. For the purpose of the safety of devotees and others in the mandir, it is essential that unauthorised occupants/ shopkeepers/tehbazari holders/chabutara holders who do not have any valid legal rights to occupy the same are liable to be removed in coordination with the Delhi Police and the SDMC,” the court said, in its 77-page judgement.

It directed that all unauthorised occupants/encroachers, who do not enjoy valid tehbazari licences, and are in unauthorised occupation of the premises, would be liable to be removed, until and unless there is a court order protecting the occupant.

“All encroachments in the mandir premises and complex and peripheral areas are also directed to be removed,” the court and asked the SDMC, DDA, and the Delhi Police to give assistance in the removal of encroachments and occupation by unauthorised shopkeepers and vendors.

“In view of the forthcoming Navratras festival, the above action shall be taken within a period of five days from today,” it said.

The court said dealing with the issue of renovation/re-development of the temple premises and provisions of civic amenities and cleanliness in and around the temple complex for the devotees.

It was also dealing with the rights, occupation, and the manner of allocation and revenue collection from shopkeepers, tehbazari holders, and dharmshalas and also the legal issues arising the baridaars and the puja sewa rights, inter se amongst the various groups, as also the rights of women to conduct puja sewa at the mandir.

The court noted that all the parties are in favour of re-developing the temple premises and once the unauthorised occupants, unauthorised constructions, and encroachments are removed within the next one week, steps shall be initiated towards re-development of the entire temple and the complex.

The court also said it was clear that the baridaars are unable to exercise effective control to administer the temple and its premises and take measures for the safety and security of the devotees.

“There is thus, a grave and imminent need to preserve the spiritual sanctity of the mandir and not allow the same to be misused by unwanted elements who may convert it into a commercial enterprise, as has already been noticed by the court in the previous orders,” it said while appointing the administrator.

It further said owing to the forthcoming Navaratra season from October 7 to 15, the administrator shall take immediate steps to create necessary facilities for the devotees and pilgrims, including demarcated queuing up areas, maintenance of discipline to avoid over-crowding or a stampede like situation, proper access to the sanctum sanctorum, potable water facilities and a toilet complex shall be refurbished on an urgent basis.

It also said urgent provision shall be made for dispensing masks and sanitisers to the extent possible and the administrator shall take steps so that baridaars, devotees, authorised occupants, and all visitors of the temple follow COVID-19 related norms.

It said for the purpose of maintaining cleanliness, hygiene, and for providing facilities in the temple, funds shall be contributed by the baridaars on a monthly basis, to enable the administrator to take steps. The baridaars shall, at this stage, contribute Rs 15 lakhs every month generally and Rs 20 lakhs during the bi-annual Shashmahi bari (Navratra period) and the deposits shall be made prior to the distribution or division of offerings or donations amongst the various baridaars.

