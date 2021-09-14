Allahabad, Sep 14 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has refused to entertain a plea against the ongoing demolition of some small temples in the Maa Vindhyavasini Devi Temple Complex at Vindhyachal in Mirzapur district, coming in the way of upcoming Temple Corridor.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice A K Ojha dismissed the plea filed by Mirzapur resident Arun Pathak.

Pathak had sought the court's direction to the Utttar Pradesh government and relevant authorities against damaging or demolishing some temples within the Maa Vindhyawasini Devi Temple complex at Vindhyachal.

But the court refused to take u the plea for hearing, citing an earlier order of March 2007 which had said pleas on private temples are not maintainable.

The bench cited the court's 2007 order taking note of the state counsel arguments based on the 2007 order.

